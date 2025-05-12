Panthers RB Jonathon Brooks shares message after being ruled out for entire 2025 NFL season
Jonathon Brooks' NFL career is not off to the best start. Before an ACL tear in his final collegiate season, he was a projected first-round pick. The Carolina Panthers took a risk by selecting him after trading up in the second round. They waited patiently for him to heal, sitting him until November 24.
He appeared in three games, the final of which was cut short due to a second torn ACL in the same knee. His season was done, and it looked like he might not get a sophomore season, either. Earlier this month, the Panthers confirmed that by putting him on the PUP list. Despite it all, Brooks is maintaining some positivity.
He posted on X that he's "thankful," "grateful," and "blessed" despite the challenges that have come his way. There may be more challenges in the future. A twice-torn ACL is a tough thing to bounce back from, and he may not ever have the same explosiveness.
Plus, the Panthers don't seem to have a lot of confidence in his health. They needed to find a backup for Chuba Hubbard, especially after cutting Miles Sanders. They signed Rico Dowdle to a one-year deal, thus paving the way for Brooks to return to the role in 2026.
Then, they drafted Trevor Etienne in the fourth round. It's not expensive draft capital, but they still spent on a running back when Brooks should be back in 2026. That means he could end up being third on the depth chart and it certainly indicates that the Panthers aren't leaning on his return to good health.
