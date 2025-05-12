Panthers should call about Chargers WR if Xavier Legette doesn't breakout in 2025
The Carolina Panthers have made it a priority to add weapons for quarterback Bryce Young. They added wide receiver Xavier Legette out of South Carolina with the 32nd pick in the 2024 NFL draft. This year, they again targeted a receiver, using pick No. 8 on Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan.
McMillan is expected to be a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver, which will put Legette in a more suitable role as the team’s WR2. Perhaps that will help him grow after an inconsistent first season.
Legette had decent numbers, hauling in 49 receptions for 497 yards with four touchdowns. He also had some frustrating drops and missed some big opportunities.
McMillan’s presence should take some of the pressure off his shoulders, but it Legette doesn’t show improvement, Carolina could decide to add more talent through a trade. If so, Quentin Johnston of the Los Angeles Chargers could be a name to watch.
Johnston is another former first-rounder but Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder believes he could be expendable after the Chargers added Tre Harris. Johnston has also had his share of struggles but still had solid stats in 2024.
”He’s coming off an improved campaign with 55 grabs for 711 yards and eight touchdowns. Plus, the acquiring club would get to see him play in its system for a season before having to make a decision about picking up his fifth-year option.”
Johnston could benefit from a change of scenery and perhaps the Panthers could be the ones to give him a second chance at developing into a consistent threat.
