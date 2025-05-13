Panthers-Ravens blockbuster trade adds first-round WR to Carolina's offense
The Carolina Panthers may have a pretty full wide receiver room, but it's not exactly the most talent-heavy. Xavier Legette underwhelmed as a rookie. Jalen Coker was a UDFA. Tetairoa McMillan is unproven. David Moore is a journeyman. Hunter Renfrow was out of the NFL last year. Adam Thielen is headed for retirement. It's deep with a lot of players, but it's not deep in talent.
That's where Last Word on Sports' Anthony Palacios believes a trade could come in. With reports coming that the Baltimore Ravens have considered a trade for former first-round pick Rashod Bateman, the NFL analyst suggested the Panthers as a potential landing spot.
He believes now is the time to be aggressive in getting Bryce Young more weapons. Because Tetairoa McMillan is a rookie, and, in Palacios' opinion, won't be "ready for full-time duties" for a while, Bateman is the perfect addition to the depth chart. He envisions the Ravens star breaking out behind Legette and Coker.
While Bateman has never really lived up to his draft billing, he's still a quality NFL receiver. As such, he would make a solid addition to the roster. However, also as such, he would cost draft capital the Panthers should not part with.
Plus, as mentioned, there are simply too many mouths in the wide receiver room right now. The Panthers have a ton of UDFAs to worry about as well as McMillan, Thielen, Legette, Coker, Jimmy Horn Jr., Renfrow, and Moore.
Unless they packaged one or two of those guys in the deal to clear out some space, it might be overkill. You can never have too many weapons, but it just isn't all that practical.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers release another edge rusher after Jadeveon Clowney cut
Projected Panthers-Chiefs trade lands Bryce Young a top weapon
PFF names Panthers 1 of 4 NFL teams on the verge of turnaround
Panthers’ toughest game of 2025 when reigning NFL MVP visits