Steve Wilks Lands Role with Local College Football Team
Former Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks will be back in Charlotte this fall, but not with the Panthers. Charlotte 49ers head coach Biff Poggi revealed to the media on Friday morning that Wilks will be an unofficial advisor on his staff this season.
Wilks was also recently spotted at Atlanta Falcons training camp a couple of times, leading some to believe he would end up there in some capacity. How this man doesn't have a head coaching job or even a role as a defensive coordinator somewhere in the NFL is beyond ridiculous. The man did after all help guide the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl in his first year as the defensive coordinator. For whatever reason, head coach Kyle Shanahan fired him at the end of the season.
This was his explanation:
"Really tough decision because really says nothing about Steve as a man or as a football coach. He is exactly what we wanted as a man. He is a great football coach. But just where we're going and where we're at with our team from a scheme standpoint and things like that, looking through it all throughout the year, through these last few days, I felt pretty strongly that this was the decision that was best for our organization. And even though it was one I didn't want to make, it was something that once I realized that I think a different direction is what's best for organization, then it's something that I have to do."
