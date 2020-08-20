SI.com
ROSTER MOVE: Panthers Claim Kicker/Punter Off Waivers from Bills

Schuyler Callihan

The Carolina Panthers have claimed kicker/punter Kaare Vedvik off of waivers from the Buffalo Bills, per team release.

Vedvike has spent time with the Ravens, Vikings, Jets, Bengals, and Bills, but has only appeared in one regular season game in his short NFL career, which was with the Jets. In that game, Vedvik missed one field goal attempt, but did a good job on kickoffs, sending three through the end zones for touchbacks.

During his time at Marshall University, Vedvik converted 10/16 field goal attempts (62.5%) and went 41/42 on extra point attempts. He also averaged 41.8 yards per punt.

The Panthers needed to add some competition to the special teams unit as undrafted rookie Joseph Charlton has struggled over the last few days. Charlton was the only punter on the roster and Joey Slye was the team's only kicker. Vedvik will be able to add some competition in both areas.

