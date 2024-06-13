Shaq Thompson Speaks on His Future in Carolina
Linebacker Shaq Thompson is the second-longest tenured player on the Carolina Panthers' roster, behind only long snapper J.J. Jansen. Shaq has seen it all during his time in Charlotte from being on a Super Bowl team as a rookie to being on the worst team in the league in 2023.
Through all the ups and downs, one thing holds true - Shaq's a loyal guy.
Whether he's on the field being the voice of the defense or he's on the sideline injured, he takes great pride in this organization and is hopeful he can play a part in bringing a Lombardi Trophy to the Queen City for the first time in franchise history.
Thompson enters the 2024 season in the final year of his deal, meaning his future with the organization is uncertain. If it were solely up to him, Thompson would end his career in the same place where it started.
“I love it here. I’ve been here for nine, going on ten years. This is all I know. I would love to retire here," Thompson said Wednesday. "That’s in my fate and when I say that, I control myself on that field. If I play well, I stay here. If I’m not, I’m out. I understand and know the business. This is my last year, so I’m playing for the Panthers and I’m playing for 31 other teams. But my main focus is, shoot, we got to win. We got to get more than two games. We got to make the playoffs.”
Prior to suffering a fractured fibula early last season, Thompson had strung together four consecutive seasons of 100 or more tackles. With the exception of last year's injury, Thompson has been extremely durable, missing an average of 1.6 games per season through his first eight years in the league. A player that is that productive and durable usually gets their wish of staying put. The question then becomes: How much longer can Thompson go?
“I think I got about five in me. I spent four behind (Thomas Davis) and Luke (Kuechly), broke my leg last year that added an extra year. That’s five right there.”
