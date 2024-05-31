Where Carolina's 'Big Three' Ranks Among NFL Defensive Trios
The Carolina Panthers finished the 2023 season third in total defense in addition to a number of top five and top ten finishes in other categories. The reality is, this group has a completely different look with strengths and weaknesses popping up in different places.
With Brian Burns no longer in Carolina, defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero will look to free agent additions D.J. Wonnum and Jadeveon Clowney to replace his pass rush production. Neither have the same individual impact as Burns, but the two combined along with K'Lavon Chaisson create a deeper presence off the edge than what they had to work with a year ago.
So, who will replace Burns in Carolina's core on defense? Gilberto Manzano of Sports Illustrated pegged linebacker Josey Jewell as that guy and ranked Jewell, Derrick Brown, and Jaycee Horn as the 21st-best defensive trio in the NFL.
"For a few years, it seemed the Panthers’ defense had a bright future with the trio of Brown, Horn and Burns. But that never materialized due to the injuries to Horn, and now Burns has been traded to New York. Brown has been a consistent force during some rough seasons in Carolina and was rewarded with a four-year, $96 million contract extension in April."
I understand putting Jewell in the trio, but personally, I would have Shaq Thompson in there. He's the longest-tenured Panther outside of long snapper JJ Jansen and has been a high level defender for nearly a decade. It will be interesting, however, to see how well Thompson moves around after suffering a fractured fibula early last season.
