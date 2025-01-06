Tyreek Hill to the Panthers? Robert Hunt puts his recruiting hat on for Carolina
When the Carolina Panthers begin to make moves to improve the roster heading into the 2025 season, one of the areas they'll look to upgrade once again is wide receiver.
First-round draft pick Xavier Legette put up a solid rookie campaign, catching 49 passes for 497 yards and four touchdowns, and undrafted free agent Jalen Coker was a pleasant surprise, hauling in 25 receptions for 416 yards and two scores. But to ensure the Panthers' offense takes the next step next fall, they need a third reliable receiver in the mix, preferably one with experience.
Adam Thielen has a potential out in his contract for 2025, and with him entering his age 35 season, there's a chance he may not return. Even if he does, Carolina will still look to add to that position and possibly a big name to become Bryce Young's clear-cut WR1.
Could it be Tyreek Hill?
I know it sounds crazy, and probably a month or so ago, it would seem a bit far-fetched. But Young has completely turned things around and looked like one of the better young quarterbacks in the league down the stretch. On the other hand, Hill made it pretty clear in his postgame interview on Sunday that he won't return to Miami next year.
Hill looking for a new home in 2025
“This is my first time I haven’t been in the playoffs. I mean, for me, I just got to do what’s best for me and my family. If that’s here or that’s wherever the case may be, I’m finna open that door for myself. Like, I’m out bro. It was great playing here, but…”
Shortly after seeing Hill's comments, Carolina Panthers starting right guard Robert Hunt threw his recruiting hat on, dropping him a little message by quoting a tweet from Hill on X.
Hill will turn 31 in March but still has plenty of high-level football ahead of him. The Panthers lack dynamic speed at the receiver position, and Hill would fix that issue immediately. Just last season, Hill led the league with 1,799 yards. He only had 939 yards this year, but Tua Tagovailoa missing six games certainly impacted his overall production. Those 939 yards would have still led the Panthers' receiving corps and by a wide margin. Adam Thielen led the way with 615.
Now that Carolina knows it has its quarterback, it can start to be aggressive in free agency and on the trade market to try to move from rebuild mode to contention mode.
