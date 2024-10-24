What Bryce Young said about his mindset while he was benched by the Panthers
Bryce Young, thanks to an Andy Dalton car crash that sprained his thumb, will be the starter for the Carolina Panthers. He was benched after a Week 2 loss and has only appeared in two games since in mop-up duty. During that five-game stretch, Young had a lot of time to think. After being announced as Sunday's starter, he reflected on that.
Bryce Young reveals mindset during five-game benching with Panthers
Bryce Young, by all accounts, had taken his benching as well as anyone could have. Andy Dalton said during that five-week stretch that the former number one overall selection was doing everything right. It might have taken an injury, but he's finally back.
"I try to work to be better every single day. I always want to grow. Obviously, the week stuff of watching film and going through different experiences. It's the same day-to-day growth, same day-to-day grind out of me for the majority of my life."- Bryce Young
Young said he's grateful for where he's at now and is focused on continuing to grow. A former Heisman-winning quarterback and decorated high school star, the NFL has not yielded the same individual or team success that Young is used to. The Panthers have been one of the worst organizations in sports since 2018, and Young's arrival did nothing to reverse that course.
