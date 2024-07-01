Where Do the Carolina Panthers' Uniforms Rank in the NFL?
Over the last handful of years, we've seen a number of NFL teams make significant changes to their logos and uniforms. The Carolina Panthers have essentially had the same logo and uniform set since they first came into the league. Minor tweaks have been made to both throughout the years, but nothing that really catches the eye.
Nate Davis of USA Today is not a fan of Carolina's look whatsoever and ranked them 31st in the NFL, checking in ahead of only the Washington Commanders.
"Learned recently that the panther head logo is designed in such a way as to resemble North and South Carolina together on a map. Kinda cool. Not much else about these uniforms is. A dated hodgepodge that just takes you back to the 1990s, when black and teal (or “Panther Blue”) – the San Jose Sharks basically – was hot. Seems like it’s time for an update, maybe with something closer to Carolina Blue. But the logo can now stay."
Personally, I don't believe there needs to be a major overhaul with the uniforms. Maybe finding a new font for the jersey numbers that is one-of-one in the league would be a nice touch and changing the design on the shoulders to something that isn't so plain and bland. I'm not completely opposed to a brand new look from head to toe. It's not like the Panthers have been around for a century with the same look and have had the success of the Pittsburgh Steelers or Dallas Cowboys, teams whose uniforms you just can't change. Who knows? Maybe a brand new look could bring along some good luck.
READ MORE ABOUT THE PANTHERS
Is Jonathon Brooks a Dark-Horse Candidate for Rookie of the Year Award?
Jonathon Brooks is This Year's Version of Jahmyr Gibbs