Why Xavier Legette should find a fresh start in the AFC North
The Carolina Panthers aren't exactly flush with wide receivers anymore. Jalen Coker remains out while he works back from a preseason injury, and Adam Thielen was traded before the regular season. It's still a solid group, but it's not nearly as deep presently.
Still, there is a player in that group they could probably stand to part ways with: Xavier Legette. He just hasn't really worked out here so far, and while there is time and upside to believe in, it might be better just to give him a fresh start, and there's a WR-needy team out there that makes perfect sense.
Steelers make too much sense for Xavier Legette trade
Xavier Legette had a mediocre but not exactly awful rookie season, but he's regressed pretty much across the board in 2025. He's not been as healthy, and he's still struggling with several aspects of the game.
Even though he was a first-round pick, there's no shame in admitting defeat and getting what you can for him, like the Panthers did with Jonathan Mingo. Right now, there are reports that the Pittsburgh Steelers are looking for a WR, and that just makes perfect sense.
They need a secondary wide receiver behind D.K. Metcalf, and while Metcalf and Legette are similar archetypes, this actually would give Legette the perfect vet mentor to learn from. If he's ever going to reach his potential, it might be by watching the best version of himself on the field.
Plus, the Steelers are famously good at developing wide receivers. Legette is only halfway into his second season, so it's not as if he's not capable of developing. If there's a team out there suited to help him get better, it's probably Pittsburgh.
At this point, it's hard to say whether moving from the exciting and growing Bryce Young to the aging and nearing retirement Aaron Rodgers would be good QB wise, but it probably won't get worse. Rodgers is a future Hall of Famer even if he's almost washed up, so Legette would still have a viable QB throwing him the ball.
All in all, this would make a lot of sense, especially with the Steelers willing to pay to go all in on a year when the AFC North might actually be as open as it'll ever be.