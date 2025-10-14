How the Panthers need to assemble Chuba Hubbard, Rico Dowdle backfield
The Carolina Panthers have a problem. Their backup running back, Rico Dowdle, took over for their borderline Pro Bowl back, Chuba Hubbard, starting in Week 5. The team is unbeaten since then, and Dowdle has looked like the best back in the NFL, setting records and carrying the team to victory.
Hubbard remains questionable with a calf injury, but he's going to return at some point. He's not on IR, so this next week would be his third game out. Anything longer would've likely meant an IR stint, but he didn't go on IR, so he's probably coming back this week or next.
When he does, the Panthers have the unenviable task of determining how to balance the red-hot Dowdle, who was the backup, and their incumbent star. Here's what they should do.
How to solve the Chuba Hubbard vs. Rico Dowdle equation
Rico Dowdle can't go back to being the change of pace back in Carolina. He's obviously way too good not to be getting plenty of touches. While he has been significantly better than Chuba Hubbard in 2025, we can't ignore how good Hubbard has been in the past. And it's worth noting that Hubbard was far from awful before getting hurt.
The solution should be a split, but not a 50/50 one. Dowdle should probably be getting 60% of the playing time at this point. If he continues to outplay Hubbard, then that number should go up. The Panthers invested in Hubbard, but they need to win and put their best foot forward.
If Hubbard returns to form and Dowdle comes back down to earth (which is likely since he's currently operating at historic levels), then the shift can move closer to 50/50. It is painfully obvious that Dowdle needs to be the lead back, but this isn't an impossible situation or one that should send Hubbard to the bench eternally.
The Detroit Lions have Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, both of whom could start on a number of teams. Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet are splitting carries with the Seahawks, and they are both good players. Bucky Irving and Rachaad White with the Buccaneers is another example.
This is a good problem to have. Carolina is at its best when the rushing attack is on point, allowing Bryce Young to play within the structure of the game and not be forced to try to play hero ball. To achieve that, Carolina can and absolutely should ride the two-RB system as far as possible.
But in doing so, the Panthers still need to make the right personnel choices, and that unfortunately (for now) means dropping the running back they just signed to a $33.2 million extension to a timeshare that he's not getting the most of.
