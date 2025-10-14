Stephen A. Smith giddily reacts to Panthers troll after Cowboys game
Stephen A. Smith is one of the biggest Dallas Cowboys haters in the entire world. But even he couldn't predict that the typically hapless Carolina Panthers would beat the Cowboys with Dak Prescott and Javonte Williams. As it turns out, that's exactly what the Panthers did on Sunday.
Fittingly, they took the opportunity to troll Smith, who now works on First Take on ESPN with former Panthers superstar Cam Newton. After the troll, Smith had no choice but to respond, and he was absolutely giddy.
Stephen A. Smith laughs off Panthers troll while celebrating Cowboys loss
The Carolina Panthers were not picked by many to win on Sunday, so they understandably took a victory lap on those who doubted. That included Stephen A. Smith, who posted this troll video on their official X account.
Smith, on First Take and prodded by Newton, responded. He said with a big smile on his face, "I'll concede. That was a beautiful a** video they put out... I apologize with a smile on my face. Thank you!"
The ESPN analyst went on to say they were absolutely right to troll his "dumba** self." "What was I thinking, depending on the Cowboys, how could I do such a thing, even to the Carolina Panthers, who have been the model of ineptitude over the last few years?" he laughed.
Smith also said it's "nice" to see the Panthers finally "relevant again." The commentator joked, "They got a .500 record for the first time since I had an afro." But on a more serious note, Smith praised the team for its on-field performance.
"They deserve it. I like the job the coach is doing. I like how Bryce Young is looking," he added. That's no small compliment, because Smith has been highly critical of Young before, calling him a huge bust. He went on to jokingly compare Rico Dowdle, who dominated for the second straight game, to Emmitt Smith.
The analyst was happy with how the game went and even more pleased that the Panthers didn't let him slide by without making him pay for a foolish prediction.
