Xavier Legette Injury Update: Panthers get bad news on first-round pick
The Carolina Panthers made a concerted effort to get Xavier Legette the ball early on against the Dallas Cowboys. Two early receptions and a rushing attempt were in the game plan after Legette dropped the game-winning touchdown last week. Unfortunately, the game script didn't allow them to continue feeding him and he got hurt.
Legette hurt his groin and had to leave. He would not return as the Panthers offense continued to grind gears and run in place all day. Now, they could be without Legette for some time with only three weeks remaining for the freshly-eliminated Panthers.
Xavier Legette could miss a couple games with injury
The Panthers got Jalen Coker back last week, and he was the lone bright spot on offense. Now, he's going to be without his fellow rookie, as Xavier Legette is expected to miss this week. "He's week-to-week right now," head coach Dave Canales said. "We're still doing all the work-up on that, we'll give you a better picture on that in the next couple of days."
Legette recently revealed that he will need surgery for a wrist injury dating back to his college days, and now he has this groin injury to worry about. With three games left and no chance of the postseason, it wouldn't be a huge surprise if the Panthers were ultra-cautious and he didn't play the remainder of the season.
Legette has struggled with drops at times, but he remains the team's leading receiver with 439 yards on 41 catches and four touchdowns. David Moore, Coker, and Adam Thielen will remain the top wideouts with Legette out.
