Week 16 NFL Power Rankings: Panthers drop after shocking performance vs. Cowboys
The Carolina Panthers got a well-deserved bump in the power rankings last week and had been trending in the right direction over the last few weeks despite three consecutive losses. That all came to an end on Sunday, as the Panthers not only lost in dismal fashion, but they lost as favorites.
It was the first time they'd been favored in a game in 33 consecutive outings, and they laid a complete dud. Naturally, that resulted in a drop in the weekly NFL power rankings, but it didn't result in as big of a drop as expected. Those who do the power rankings must have remembered that the Panthers were and still are just a three-win team.
Panthers slide in latest NFL Power Rankings
In Sporting News' weekly power rankings, the Panthers slipped one spot. They had risen as high as 25 last week, but the 30-14 home loss to the Cowboys dropped them to 26. NFL analyst Vinnie Iyer said about the Panthers, "The Panthers have seen Bryce Young get hot down the stretch and late in games, but there are also times, like in Week 15 vs. Dallas, in which they haven't prepared well, setting up Young to pay the price for the defensive mistakes."
It is interesting that Iyer isn't outright blaming Young for his performance. He threw two interceptions and lost two fumbles, but Iyer believes a poor gameplan on both sides of the ball led to this. The defensive performance was as bad as it has been all season, unable to stop Rico Dowdle or Cooper Rush, not exactly a who's who of offensive performers.
The Panthers, as a result of their defensive failings, totally abandoned the run after the first quarter and had Young drop back almost every time against a pass rush that was ferocious. Six sacks and 10 quarterback hits were allowed by the formerly pristine offensive line.
