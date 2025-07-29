Why you can't overlook the 2025 Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers are officially on an upward trajectory. After winning two games in 2023, they won five in 2024, including two in their final three outings. The expectation is that they will once again improve, winning more games in 2025.
What does that look like? Is Carolina a playoff team? Will they regress? Was their finish a fluke? Is this defense going to be good enough to keep up? Despite all the questions, there is one crucial reason for optimism, according to Bleacher Report's Alex Kay.
B/R analyst reveals why Panthers can't be counted out
Why should you expect growth from the Panthers? Alex Kay says it's because their roster is full of younger players who could theoretically develop and improve even from one season to the next, thereby raising the talent level.
"The Panthers have a roster chock-full of talented prospects who have yet to reach their ceiling in the NFL," he argued. "The team hasn’t been able to harness its upside in previous seasons, but this could be the year it finally comes together in Carolina."
He argued that Bryce Young is making strides and pairs with "up-and-coming" WR targets Xavier Legette and rookie Tetairoa McMillan. "This offense could be sneaky good in 2025," he said. The defense also made huge changes, including bringing in Tershawn Wharton and Tre'von Moehrig.
"If the youthful supporting cast can develop quickly, the Panthers could finish above .500 for the first time since 2017," Kay said. The Panthers, once they got Young back and into form, went 4-6 over the final 10 weeks of the season.
That was with a historically bad defense and an offense that missed Chuba Hubbard, Adam Thielen, Ja'Tavion Sanders, Taylor Moton, and Jalen Coker at times during that run. The natural progression of the team, as well as the key additions, suggest a .400 winning percentage is a low bar to clear.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Chuba Hubbard shrugs off training camp fight with Trevin Wallace
Tre’Von Moehrig much more than just a safety upgrade for Panthers
Panthers WR Xavier Legette cooks Jaycee Horn over the top for TD
Rising Panthers rookie goes off online over Cam Newton controversy