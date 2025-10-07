NFL analyst thinks Cowboys could drop 45 points on inconsistent Panthers
The Carolina Panthers put a lot of good stuff on film in their victory on Sunday over the Miami Dolphins. However, one thin we haven't seen from this team yet this season is any semblance of consistency. One week they dominate a team 30-0, the next they get blown out themselves.
Head coach Dave Canales has to find a way to get his team going faster, because the slow, sloppy starts are becoming the only regular thing you can really expect from the Panthers. One analyst sees another possble big letdown in the cards. Here's Mike Sando at The Athletic predicting a potential offensive explosion from the Dallas Cowboys this week.
"The Panthers started 0-2 against Jacksonville and Arizona, then won 30-0 over Atlanta, then fell 42-13 at New England, then came back from down 17-0 to beat Miami 27-24. Would anyone blink if Dallas put up 45 points on them in Week 6?"
This is definitely a distinct possibility, especially given what happened the last time these two teams met.
The Cowboys came to vist the Panthers in December of last season and it got ugly quick. Carolina didn't get on the scoreboard at all until late in the second quarter and wound up losing, 30-14.
What makes it even more embarrassing is that the Cowboys were playing without Dak Prescott, and it was backup Cooper Rush who roasted them for three touchdowns and a 119 passer rating. Meanwhile, Bryce Young threw two interceptions and lost two fumbles.
Above all else, the Panthers have to avoid a repeat scenario in that department. Young has made a habit of turning the ball over multiple times on early possessions this season - and if that trend continues nothing else Carolina does is going to save them from a bad record at season's end.
The Panthers do have one thing they didn't last season - that being a strong draft class that they can rely on to contribute meaningfully. Tetairoa McMillan, Jimmy Horn Jr., Trevor Etienne, Nic Scourton, Princely Umanmielen and Corey Thornton all performed well this past week against Miami. If they can foillow it up with another strong game it'll go a long way towards at least avoiding a blowout.
