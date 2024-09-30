NFL Week 5 odds: Panthers underdogs vs Bears on the road, but maybe they shouldn't be
Next up on the schedule for the Carolina Panthers is a road trip to face the Chicago Bears, a familiar opponent featuring familiar face D.J. Moore as their WR1. These two teams met up at Soldier Field last November, with the Bears coming out on top, 31-27. It seems the oddsmakers are expecting a similar result in the rematch. According to the latest odds at Draft Kings Sportsbook for Week 5, the Panthers are four-point underdogs for this week's game in Chicago.
Both of these teams have made big changes at the quarterback position since the last time they have played, though. The Bears hit the reset button at QB in the 2024 NFL draft, picking USC's Caleb Williams at number one overall. Meanwhile, the Panthers have already benched the previous number one overall draft pick Bryce Young in favor of Andy Dalton.
Panthers, Bears going different directions at QB
Williams looked spectacular in college, but as they have with just about every quarterback over the last 100 years, the Bears have already begun to ruin him. Through four games he's only completed 61.7% of his passes, averaged 5.6 yards per attempt and has more interceptions (4) than touchdown passes (3) so far.
If you remove Bryce Young from the picture due to sample size, only Deshaun Watson has a lower QBR this year than Williams (29.0). As for Dalton, it's literally been the exact opposite, because only Buffalo Bills superstar Josh Allen has a higher QBR than the Red Rocket (76.2).
A lot goes into winning or losing any one game in the NFL, but when there's that big of a disparity at the quarterback position, it's tough for any team to overcome, no matter what the odds might say. We are feeling an upset.
