ESPN insider reports several NFL teams interested in trading for Bryce Young
The winds of change are in the air, as summer turns to fall and the Carolina Panthers ponder their next move at the quarterback position. Even though head coach Dave Canales told reporters earlier this week that the team is not reall considering trading their struggling starter Bryce Young, they have nevertheless gotten some calls.
According to a report by Adam Schefter at ESPN, several NFL teams have reached out to Carolina expressing interest in a deal with the Panthers for Bryce Young.
Adam Schefter on Bryce Young trade interest
"The Panthers have been contacted by certain teams, according to league sources, while other teams have mulled a Young trade within their own organizations. Although the Panthers have said that they don't plan to trade Young at this time, sources around the league believe it is only a matter of time before Carolina actually does complete a deal involving the second-year quarterback -- with the most likely time coming at some point in the offseason."
As to which teams made those calls we don't know yet, but another ESPN reporter stated yesterday that the Miami Dolphins would likely be the strongest trade suitor for Young, but they also mentioned the Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks and the New York Jets.
Schefter's report aligns with the reporting from another NFL insider, Dianna Russini at The Athletic. Earlier today, she wrote that no matter what the Panthers say publicly, it's done between Bryce Young and the organization.
