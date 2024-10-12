NFL fines Tommy Tremble for play that knocked him out, 2 other Panthers for fighting with Bears
Times are tough for the Carolina Panthers, some of whom can't even get knocked unconscious without also getting a fine from the NFL for their trouble. Finding the traditional Friday night news dump to be no longer en vogue, the league switched the last few years to announcing their suspensions and fines on Saturday afternoons, including today. The news includes two fines for Panthers players stemming from last week's loss to the Chicago Bears. Here's who got fined and why.
According to Tom Pelissero at NFL Network, tight end Tommy Tremble is getting fined over $17,000 for leading with his helmet on the play where he fumbled after getting knocked out by Bears safety Jaquan Brisker. Apparently both players are out this week with concussions, underscoring why those fines are necessary, but perhaps not enough to prevent this kind of thing.
NFL fines TE Tommy Tremble $17,083
Moments later, Pelissero also reported that Carolina's star cornerback Jaycee Horn has been fined nearly $12,000 for his role in the scuffle with Bears offensive lineman Matt Pryor. Linebacker D.J. Johnson also earned a fine just under $7,000.
NFL fines Jaycee Horn $11,817, D.J Johnson $6,948
Chicago went on to win 36-10, but Horn was ejected from the game before it ended.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Cam Newton gives his take on Justin Fields-Russell Wilson debate
Should Panthers sit Jonathon Brooks so he can be 100% in 2025?
Panthers WR Diontae Johnson loses speedboat to Hurricane Milton
Mel Kiper projects Panthers take Travis Hunter with number one pick