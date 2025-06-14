NFL free agency: Panthers linked to Patriots' former Super Bowl winning linebacker
It's a good thing that the Carolina Panthers have plugged all their holes on defense - or at least found new players to take over - because at this late point in the offseason the pickings in free agency are relatively slim. If the Panthers add anybody between now and training camp, they could use a veteran free safety like Julian Blackmon as well as cornerback depth from someone like Mike Hilton.
Linebacker depth might also be an issue. For the moment, Josey Jewell and Christian Rozeboom are likely to start, but if either get injured the Panthers will have to rely on the unproven Trevin Wallace to play a big role he may not be ready for yet.
If Carolina wants to add a veteran linebacker one of the few decent remaining options on the market is Ja'Whaun Bentley - formerly of the New England Patriots, who he won a Super Bowl with in 2019. Bleacher Report has Bentley ranked among the top 10 free agents under 30 years old.
"Since Bentley earned a starting job in 2020, he's also contributed to the pass rush, recording 10 sacks. Though he has minimal production in coverage, he's a proven asset against the run and has the skill set to be an effective blitzer. Far more consistent than the first three free agents on this list, Bentley can immediately strengthen the defense of a playoff contender."
The Panthers may not be a playoff contender yet, but at least one analyst sees Carolina as a potential fit. According to Last Word on Sports, the Panthers are one of five potential destinations for Bentley.
Bentley does offer a good mix of youth and experience, but he's also coming off a torn pectoral injury that put him on IR for the rest of the season after just two games.
Targeting Bentley isn't a terrible idea, but the Panthers' need at safety is much greater - unless they're willing to roll the dice on Lathan Ransom to start next to Tre'Von Moehrig. For now, we should probably assume free safety is at the top of their list. Anything else has to come second.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Tantalizing Panthers weapon one of NFL’s most-disrespected players
What Dave Canales said about Bryce Young after Panthers minicamp
Analyst lays out how Carolina Panthers can return to NFL Playoffs