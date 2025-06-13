Why Panthers great Cam Newton feels disrespected by 'Madden' franchise
Cam Newton somehow never made it onto the cover of Madden, the prominent NFL video game franchise. Despite at times being one of the best-rated players in the game and, from 2011-2018, being easily one of the most recognizable players, the Carolina Panthers quarterback was never the face of the game.
That alone is one reason why Newton should feel disrespected. The QB was passed over by the likes of Peyton Hillis, Odell Beckham Jr., Rob Gronkowski, and others. Newton was an MVP and a face of the league, but he was skipped over. Now, he's got a different reason to feel disrespected by EA's franchise.
He revealed on his podcast 4th and 1 that he's miffed that they've used Chad Ochocinco to help with player ratings and not him because he's a much better Madden player than the former wide receiver. Newton streams Madden and College Football 25 sometimes.
"Do you know what these thumbs will do? I've never seen Chad play," he said. "... I feel highly disrespected EA hasn’t called me for Madden ratings." He then proceeded to challenge Ochocinco to a head-to-head game, confident that he'd win. "He plays FIFA!" Newton also said.
Newton doesn't fear a matchup with Ochocinco, saying he looks like a gamer who'd use the Kansas City Chiefs or Baltimore Ravens to give himself the best team and therefore a better chance to win. The former Panthers QB is confident that he'd be able to win no matter the team, resting firmly on his gameplay skills. He even said he doesn't use a team that's ranked 86 overall or higher. "Scheme, not the team," he said.
