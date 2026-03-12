NFL Insider Has One More Task For Panthers to Truly Ace Free Agency
With free agency kicking off this week, sports publications will give grades on specific signings and on how well a team has assessed needs in all the signings they make. The Carolina Panthers have been one of the most successful teams in free agency this offseason and still have room to make more happen.
The splash signings are done, they’ve come and gone, and they should have Panthers fans excited, signing OLB/EDGE Jaelan Phillips from the Eagles and LB Devin Lloyd from the Jaguars.
With the Panthers getting off to a hot start in free agency, the grades coming back for Carolina have been great. CBS Sports’ Zachary Pereles was especially positive about the Panthers’ offseason so far, giving an A- grade, but leaving even more room for improvement that Carolina can make.
Despite the A- grade, Pereles thinks the Panthers still have some holes to fill, and he’s not wrong, highlighting the offensive losses at running back and offensive line, since Rico Dowdle and Cade Mays departed from Carolina.
“Carolina needs to fill the holes Dowdle's and Mays' departures created, and some more juice on offense would be nice, but this is a strong start.”
How The Panthers Can Further Improve Their Offseason
Pereles isn’t wrong here, especially on the offensive line piece of the offense. Losing Cade Mays and having Ikem Ekwonu still recovering from injury is a big deal, but Carolina can patch it together, and they’ve already started in free agency.
The Panthers made their first offensive line move by signing former New Orleans Saints center Luke Fortner to a one-year deal worth up to $4.75 million.
Fortner will replace Mays as the starting center and as far as replacements go, this is a safe, reliable option, a veteran who has a ton of experience and has always been an average or above average center in the NFL.
Another offensive line move has to be made this offseason, and it feels like the NFL draft is where the Panthers will attack that position next. There are a ton of great OL prospects in this year's draft class. A few names to watch for the Panthers are Kadyn Proctor (Alabama) and Spencer Fano (Utah).
As far as the running back position goes, the Panthers don’t seem like they’ll be too aggressive, they certainly haven’t been in the first week of free agency, theres a belief that Chuba Hubbard and Jonathan Brooks (if he can stay healthy) can be productive out of the backfield.
If there was really any urgency for the running back room, the Panthers wouldn’t have let Rico Dowdle walk. So while running back may feel like a hole to some, theres a chance the Panthers are just fine with whos already in the building
Final Thoughts
The A- assessment is fair, anything under an A for the Panthers offseason so far would be incorrect. The offensive line still needs new pieces, but if Chuba Hubbard can get back to 2024 form, then the running back room will be more than okay.
