Panthers' tantalizing weapon easily one of NFL's most disrespected players
How many times have we heard people say that the Carolina Panthers need a tight end throughout the offseason? Heck, there were even calls for the Panthers to select Tyler Warren with the eighth overall pick of the NFL draft.
Carolina ultimately did end up drafting a tight end, picking up Mitchell Evans in Round 5, but it seems pretty clear that the Panthers didn't quite prioritize the position like many had expected.
Well, perhaps that's because Carolina recognizes the fact that it already has Ja'Tavion Sanders, who may very well be one of the most talented tight ends in football?
The Panthers nabbed Sanders in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL draft, and he immediately flashed sky-high potential during his rookie campaign. The 22-year-old caught 33 passes for 342 yards and a touchdown, and had it not been for a neck injury he sustained during the back half of the season, his numbers surely would have looked a lot better.
Case in point, Sanders suffered the injury in Week 11 and then proceeded to log just four catches the rest of the way. Based on his production up until that point, it stands to reason that he may have hauled in 50 receptions for over 500 yards had he not gotten injured.
And apparently, the University of Texas product looked brilliant at mandatory minicamp, with Dean Jones of Cat Crave listing him among five Panthers players who displayed "superstar swagger" during the event.
Carolina does not need an upgrade at tight end. At least not yet. It simply needs to give Sanders a chance, and the Panthers seem fully intent on doing just that.
Right now, there is no question that Sanders is one of the league's most disrespected talents. We will see if he can prove everyone wrong come September.
