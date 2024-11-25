NFL power rankings Week 13: Panthers drop 2 spots despite strong showing vs. Chiefs
The Carolina Panthers had the reigning heavyweight champions of the NFL on the ropes yesterday, but they couldn't quite close out the Kansas City Chiefs. The ever-slippery Patrick Mahomes escaped a second-straight loss with a devilish 33-yard scramble in the clutch, setting up the game-winning field goal as time expired.
While it's a hard way to lose any game, the Panthers should be feeling pretty good about themselves today. Their young quarterback had the best game of his pro career, their pass rush got going when it mattered most and their rookie head coach displayed some very clever playcalling.
Nevertheless, Carolina has fallen in Vinnie Iyer's latest power rankings at The Sporting News. They came in at number 27, down two spots from last week.
TSN on ranking Panthers 27
"The Panthers should be pleased about the second-year resurgence of Bryce Young. He might be a keeper after all for Dave Canales."
To be honest this ranking doesn't seem entirely fair. If anything the Panthers should have risen a couple of spots, even if the loss cost them ground in the standings. They certainy look like a better team right now than Tennessee, Cleveland and New Orleans, who are all ranked ahead of them going into Week 13.
Then again, only wins command respect in this league and the Panthers are going to have to post some more Ws if national writers are going to start taking them seriously. For now, all they can do is keep improving. Next up on the schedule are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Cam Newton makes an interesting pick for 2024 NFL MVP winner
Panthers tabbed as potential landing spot for failed $160 million QB
Panthers predicted to make controversial QB splash in free agency
Panthers have best odds of any NFL team to sign QB Daniel Jones