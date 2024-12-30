NFL power rankings: Panthers slip after 48-14 beatdown from Buccaneers
The Carolina Panthers took a thumpin' from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, getting dominated in all three phases of the game en route to a 48-14 loss. The defeat was about as thorough as it gets in the NFL. In fact, literally the only thing Carolina had going was the connection between Bryce Young and Adam Thielen, who hooked up for 110 yards and two touchdowns.
Other than that, this was pretty much a total failure. They couldn't run the ball, they couldn't stop the run, they couldn't get open, they couldn't cover on the back end, they couldn't kick, they couldn't punt, they couldn't get pressure on Baker Mayfield, and they couldn't keep Bryce Young upright in the pocket, either.
As is appropriate, the Panthers have taken a dip in the most-recent NFL power rankings from Vinnie Iyer at The Sporting News. He has them ranked at 25th, down one spot from last week.
TSN on ranking Panthers 25th
"The Panthers have been fiery for Bryce Young with his weapons young and old, but when they can't run the ball or play any kind of competent defense, there's no chance for him given the current state of the team."
Perhaps the most disappointing element in the loss was the performance of the offensive line, which had been playing very well for most of the season. However, the unit has been steadily falling off since they faced the Philadelphia Eagles and their lethal pass rush one month ago. Hopefully this is a case of a unit going through a short-term downturn rather than a sign of things to come. The Panthers' front line has been their greatest strength in 2024 and it would be a shame to see it become a liability next season.
