2 Panthers Disappointments I Didn't See Coming in 2026

I know we're only three games into the season. That's way too early to start deciding what this Panthers team is or isn't.

And honestly, there have been some things I've liked. Bryce Young has played pretty well, Jalen Coker has been really good, and the defense has looked a whole lot better since what happened against Chicago.

But not everything has gone the way I thought it would. If you asked me what has disappointed me the most so far, I keep coming back to these two.

The Offensive Line

I know I've talked about Monroe Freeling a lot already, but I'm not putting all of this on him. I expected Freeling to struggle some. He's 22 years old, he's playing right tackle after spending most of his time at Georgia on the left side, and he probably got thrown into this a little sooner than Carolina wanted because of what happened with Taylor Moton.

But the whole offensive line hasn't been good enough.

The Cleveland game is the one that really bothered me. Bryce was pressured on 51 percent of his dropbacks and had to throw the ball 48 times. I know some of that comes with trying to win the game late, but that's still way too much.

Freeling has struggled, and Luke Fortner hasn't exactly made me feel any better about the center position, either. Now injuries are becoming part of the equation, too. Damien Lewis missed practice again Thursday with an elbow injury, while Freeling was limited as he works his way through concussion protocol.

So how do they turn it around? I don't think there's a complicated answer. Get healthy, give Freeling some time to figure things out, and start giving Young more time.

And maybe don't put him in a situation where he has to throw it 48 times while he's getting pressured on half his dropbacks.

I'd start there.

The Run Defense

Yeah, I'm going back to this again.

Sep 27, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (10) carries the ball defended by Carolina Panthers safety Tre'von Moehrig (7), cornerback Akayleb Evans (29) and defensive tackle Aaron Hall (94) during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I know Carolina has been better the last two weeks, but I still can't completely get past what happened against Chicago. The Bears ran for 291 yards. D'Andre Swift had 157 by himself, and Caleb Williams added another 65.

That was supposed to be one of the things Carolina fixed. So when the first game of the season looked a whole lot like some of the same problems we've seen before, I was worried.

But maybe I need to start letting that game go a little bit.

Bijan Robinson had 72 rushing yards against Carolina. Quinshon Judkins had 70. That's two straight weeks where the run defense looked nothing like the one we watched against Chicago.

I'm still not completely sold, though. Jahmyr Gibbs is coming to Charlotte Sunday night, and that's going to tell me a lot more. If Carolina can keep him from taking over the game, maybe it's finally time for me to stop talking about those 291 yards.

We'll see.

That's really where I'm at with both of these. I'm disappointed in the offensive line, and I'm still not sure I trust the run defense. But we're three games into a 17-game season, and there's plenty of time for both to change.

Ask me again in a month.