Overreaction? Carolina Panthers’ 2026 Season Could Already Be On Ice

The Carolina Panthers blew a golden opportunity to go to 2-1 on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. A tough loss, thanks to an outstanding defensive performance by the Browns and a ridiculous number of injuries for the Panthers, stings.

They're now really banged up before hosting the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football in Week 4 before the bye. We won't sugarcoat it; there's a good chance this team is 1-3 for the third straight season after the Lions come to town.

It's beginning to look pretty bleak for the Panthers. Facing one of the NFL's toughest schedules, Carolina needed some breaks early on in the season to get some momentum for a difficult middle stretch.

That hasn't happened yet, and there's plenty of cause for concern.

The Panthers' offensive line is awful

Carolina Panthers guard Robert Hunt (50) looks on during a preseason game | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ikem Ekwonu isn't walking through that door any time soon, and Ikem Ekwonu isn't going to help when he returns. The offensive line is, for better or worse, what it is for now. And what it is is pretty abysmal.

They have allowed Bryce Young to face the most pressure of any quarterback in the NFL. That is untenable, and it's led to Young being banged up. They're not run-blocking very well, either. This has been a bad unit, which is astonishing given how much they invested up front.

We're not sure how to fix it. The only current solution is to try Sam Hecht at center and pray that Robert Hunt remembers how good he can be while waiting for Moton to return. But those things may be a long way off, and it's already cost the Panthers one game. How many more will they lose because of the offensive line?

Injuries continue to mount

Carolina Panthers guard Damien Lewis (68) reacts after a play against the Cleveland Browns | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We should've known things were going to get bad when Nic Scourton went down with a torn ACL on the first day of practice. Things have really snowballed from there, and the Panthers have a ridiculous injury list right now.

We expect Devin Lloyd, Xavier Legette, Nick Scott, and Jalen Coker to return next week. But with Coker, he's been hurt in all three contests and has an injury history. How sure is anyone that he'll play 17 games?

Jaycee Horn is potentially out for the year. Claudin Cherilus is on IR. So is Jonathon Brooks. Mike Jackson likely won't play this week. Damien Lewis is going to miss "a few weeks" after leaving Sunday's game twice. Bryce Young is seeking a second opinion on a lower-body injury after clearly playing hurt against the Browns.

Injuries happen, especially over the course of the season as players take hits. But it's Week 4, and it's already insanely bleak.

It might be a bit early to panic, but the signs are all there for a disappointing season. The Panthers face an uphill battle already, and it's starting to get late early in Carolina.