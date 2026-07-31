3 Carolina Panthers WRs Who Will Benefit from Chris Brazzell Injury

On Wednesday, the Carolina Panthers suffered yet another unfortunate injury. Chris Brazzell II went down with a knee injury and had to be carted off the field. It was later revealed that he had a minor LCL tear and would miss eight weeks. Now, it's been reported that he's going to undergo season-ending surgery.

That means his roster spot and spot on the depth chart are officially up for grabs to all who might compete. Injuries are highly unfortunate, but the silver lining is that some players will benefit from it.

Xavier Legette

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) reaches for the catch during the first day of mini camp | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The most obvious benefactor of this is Xavier Legette. He was in direct competition with Chris Brazzell for the WR3 role, the final starting wide receiver spot on offense. Now, he is obviously the favorite to get the role, which could be his last shot at proving himself with the Panthers.

Legette is big and fast like Brazzell, so he fits what the Panthers so obviously want in their WR3. With Brazzell out of the way temporarily, he can focus purely on making plays and improving every day so the Panthers' offense can really hum.

Ja'Seem Reed

Though he has always faced a long, uphill battle to make the roster, Ja'Seem Reed has had a really good camp so far. The former UDFA has made big plays and showcased a talent that previously went unseen. There are a lot of deserving WRs on this roster, but the Panthers don't have that many roster spots to go around.

Reed isn't going to land a starting role, but with one wide receiver spot on the roster, at least for the first few weeks of the season, Reed now has a really good shot to make the roster. That's a huge thing for someone who has yet to make an appearance in the NFL.

John Metchie III

Carolina Panthers wide receiver John Metchie III (13) with the ball during the first day of mini camp | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

John Metchie was brought in via free agency because he was Bryce Young's most prolific target in college. However, he'd been a true bust in the NFL and was considered a long shot to make the roster since he wasn't likely to push either Legette or Brazzell and provides nothing on special teams.

But now, with a non-special teams WR going down in Brazzell, the chances for Metchie to make the roster have gone up. The Panthers may want to go with a short-term veteran option in the wake of injury like they did with Hunter Renfrow last year, and Metchie fits that bill.