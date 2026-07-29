The Good and Not So Good from Day 6 of Panthers Camp: Chris Brazzell II Went Down

Day six of Carolina Panthers training camp is in the books. We covered yesterday some of the good and not as good things that went on, and we're back with today's recap. It was a busy day, and the Panthers once again suffered a key injury.

Good: QBs

Jaycee Horn says the #Panthers offense “whooped our asses” for most of practice.



Kaye’s Take: True. — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) July 29, 2026

The offense as a whole had a really good day, but the three quarterbacks did well. Perhaps working Kyle Trask out sparked something in Bryce Young, Haynes King, and Kenny Pickett. All three were quite good during the sessions against the defense.

Not so good: Chris Brazzell carted off

The cart has now come out for three key players: Nic Scourton (out with a torn ACL), Mitchell Evans (hopefully back soon with an ankle injury), and Chris Brazzell II (aggravated the knee that had kept him out of practice). The Panthers can't catch a break, and the promising rookie's ascension will take a pause. It is expected that he will be out for eight weeks.

Good: Bryce Young

Brycen Tremayne with a leaping catch for a TD over Corey Thornton in 11s. Bryce Young has been very accurate thus far today. Poised, great throws, efficient in roughly a dozen reps of team drills. #Panthers — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) July 29, 2026

We mentioned how good the QBs and the offense as a whole was, but it bears repeating for Bryce Young. This was one of his best sessions. It didn't matter who he was throwing to or who was covering his target. He was on fire today, dicing up everyone for big gains.

Not so good (and good): Jonathon Brooks returning kicks

Canales: (Brooks) is gonna have to beg me to let him return kicks. #Panthers — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) July 29, 2026

The Panthers need Jonathon Brooks on the field as much as possible, but they also need him to stay healthy. Returning kicks is not the best way to do that. Dave Canales turned down Brooks' request, which is not good for the player. It's probably good for the team, though.

Good: Tight end play

Lots of TE looks today #Panthers — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) July 29, 2026

The Panthers need tight end help, but what if that help came from the roster? We covered how disappointing Mitchell Evans' injury is, although he should be back soon, but in the meantime, it appears that the remaining Panthers TEs have really stepped up.

Not so good: Jaycee Horn's social media

Jaycee Horn says he might delete his social media after hearing from Panthers PR when he would respond to fans’ posts. pic.twitter.com/OMqzRyBTsW — Joe Person (@josephperson) July 29, 2026

Jaycee Horn is not one to keep quiet, whether on the field or online. Online, he's gotten into it with some fans on social media, and it's gotten the attention of the Panthers. PR reps have reached out, and Horn has decided it might be best to put the accounts away.

Good: Jonathon Brooks, pass-catcher

And then a great hands catch by Jonathon Brooks along the sideline. Kenny Pickett on the throw. — Joe Person (@josephperson) July 29, 2026

The Panthers need pass-catchers. They might not have to look far for one, even after losing Chris Brazzell. Jonathon Brooks is having an outstanding camp. His latest trick? Making a catch even the good WRs struggle with.