3 Surprise Standouts From Carolina Panthers HOF Game Win Over Cardinals

The Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals put on a show during the Hall of Fame Game. What is usually a long trudge through backup-infested football was actually a delightful return to the sport after a long offseason.

The game was tight all the way, with teams trading scores right until the literal final play of the game, when a short scamper by Haynes King gave the Panthers a thrilling walk-off victory over the Cardinals, 33-30.

Of course, we never saw Bryce Young, Tetairoa McMillan, Jonathon Brooks, Jaelan Phillips, Devin Lloyd, or any of the most prominent Cardinals players. It was still backup-infused football, and to an even greater degree than most preseason games.

That said, the football was great, and we learned a lot about both teams. There were some players who stood out for the Panthers that we truthfully didn't expect to play so well.

Haynes King

Carolina Panthers quarterback Haynes King (16) hands off the ball during training camp | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We have been gushing over Haynes King's performance in the Hall of Fame game, and rightfully so. He came off the bench to deliver over 200 total yards, three touchdowns, and no turnovers. By our count, he only missed one throw he should've made, and he was otherwise pretty much flawless.

Oh, and he was clutch. He executed two two-minute drills, one to tie it at the half and the other to take the lead with zeroes on the clock, scrambling and beating multiple defenders to the end zone to win the game.

John Metchie III

Carolina Panthers wide receiver John Metchie III (13) with the ball | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

John Metchie III has not had a good training camp, and he seemed destined to be cut before the season began. He wasn't doing anything to stand out, and with a deep wide receiver room, he either needed to stand out or contribute on special teams, which he wasn't.

But at the Hall of Fame Game, he made several catches and had a good day on offense. He also got some run on special teams, returning the longest kick of the night. It was a good day for someone who badly needed one.

AJ Dillon

AJ Dillon was essentially brought in as a camp body. He entered the offseason as RB4 behind Chuba Hubbard, Jonathon Brooks, and Trevor Etienne, who was also the main kick returner from last season. Dillon was a flyer, essentially.

At times, though, he looked better than Etienne as a runner during the Hall of Fame Game. He still doesn't add as much on special teams, but the Panthers have to at least make a decision after Dillon's strong outing.