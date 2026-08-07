Funniest Overreactions to Haynes King's Outstanding Debut with Carolina Panthers

While nobody should be getting too ahead of themselves, the NFL world couldn't help but be impressed with Carolina Panthers quarterback Haynes King on Thursday night.

In his NFL debut during the Hall of Fame Game against the Arizona Cardinals, King was impressive, completing 21-of-34 throws for 180 yards and two touchdowns while adding three carries for another 39 yards and one score.

Haynes capped off his impressive performance by scoring the game-winning touchdown on a five-yard rush as time expired, giving the Panthers a 33-30 victory over the Cardinals.

We would caution Panthers and NFL fans in general not to get too hyped up about what King showed in what is the least important game of the year, but it's 2026 and you know not everyone was going to abide by that.

Some people are already eyeing King as a replacement for Bryce Young.

"Haynes king already better than Bryce Young," one fan said.

"Don’t be surprised when Bryce Young loses his job to Haynes King," another fan said.

"I'VE SEEN ENOUGH HAYNES KING QB1. WE ARE SOOOOO BACK," Warren Sharp of Sharp Football Analysis joked.

Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck also managed to shine in his own debut, completing 15-of-19 passes for 181 yards and a touchdown.

That showing, along with King's, made for this hilarious reaction.

Haynes King and Carson Beck on a random August night pic.twitter.com/a6c0DKHRcI — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) August 7, 2026

Others have a slightly more realistic view of King after his debut.

"Haynes King is a LOT better than Kenny Pickett," NFL writer John Frascella wrote.

What Haynes King said about his debut

Carolina Panthers quarterback Haynes King. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Safe to say, it was a memorable night for King.

"I'll tell you what, I couldn't breathe," he said after the game. "But it was amazing, just going out there and being able to celebrate with the guys that you've been OTAs, all training camp with, and busting your butt, and to finally go out there and celebrate with them and just showcase your talent is very fun."

It remains to be seen if King will be able to build on this showing en route to earning a roster spot in Carolina, but there's no doubt he took a huge step in the right direction on Thursday night.

Panthers fans will get their next chance to see King in action when the Panthers square off with the Buffalo Bills in preseason Week 1 on Saturday, Aug. 15, in Buffalo.