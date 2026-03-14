After Free Agency Frenzy, Panthers QB Bryce Young Has No More Excuses

The Carolina Panthers have been among the most active teams in the NFL in free agency. Carolina has signed 11 contracts so far, adding a lot of talent to the roster from other teams, and re-signing a few players as well.

The Panthers’ defense has been the headline of free agency, highlighted by the signings of OLB Jaelan Phillips and LB Devin Lloyd, but more recently, it’s been the offense that has gotten some added help.

How the Panthers Have Improved the Offense

Oct 19, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Green Bay Packers tackle Rasheed Walker (63) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Carolina has retooled the offensive line, finding a Cade Mays replacement in Luke Fortner, and signing Rasheed Walker to fill the left tackle void that was created when Ikem Ekwonu got injured against the LA Rams.

Not only did the Panthers retool the offensive line, but they also brought in another receiver, one who has experience playing with Bryce Young.

Justin Fields (11) to John Metchie III (1)

New York Jets

22 yards

pic.twitter.com/t1gPxjGZ99 — NFL Touchdown Videos (@NFLTDsVideos) November 14, 2025

Carolina signed John Metchie III from the New York Jets. Metchie was Bryce Young’s teammate and top receiver for Bryce Young’s second to last year at Alabama. Metchie had over 1100 receiving yards in his final season with the Crimson Tide.

All Eyes On Bryce Young Now

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks to pass as guard Damien Lewis (68) and offensive tackle Yosh Nijman (77) block in the third quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The scary part of this all is that the Panthers aren’t done; there’s a very real possibility that Carolina adds more to the offense, maybe another running back, or another offensive lineman, or even a tight end.

The Panthers’ defense’s improvement will also help Bryce Young, giving him more opportunities and, hopefully, a short field more often. All these acquisitions, spending the money that Carolina has, means they believe in Bryce Young and believe they can win a Super Bowl with him.

Bryce Young has improved each year he’s been in the NFL. It’s been a steady improvement for Young, but the organization clearly thinks the window is now to win, and not just win the division with an 8-9 record. Young in 2025 threw for just over 3,000 yards, ranking 21st in the league; his 23 touchdown passes were tied for 14th in the NFL.

Bryce Young 448 YDS, 3 TD, 0 INT vs ATL Today.



Great bounce back OT Win from the young QB.pic.twitter.com/6TM42lYgcc https://t.co/JFvOIMuSbz — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) November 16, 2025

It's better than what Young has done in past seasons, but now there's no settling, no slow starts in the season. Bryce Young has all the tools in front of him; the time is now for him to elevate himself into the upper echelon of QBs in the NFL.

What the Panthers Need Out of Bryce Young

Sep 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales with quarterback Bryce Young (9) after the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Young doesn’t have to go out and win the MVP; he doesn’t have to be in the same tier as a Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, and Patrick Mahomes. Bryce just has to clean up mistakes, and if he does so, he can put himself into the top 10, or fringe top 10 QB in the league type of company.