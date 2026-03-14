Carolina Panthers Must Draft One Prospect After Rasheed Walker Signing

GM Dan Morgan is at it again, making another phenomenal signing for the Carolina Panthers and further solidifying Carolina as one of, if not the biggest winners of free agency so far.

The Panthers’ latest signing was to fill their most imperative need, left tackle, and Carolina went out and signed Rasheed Walker, formerly of the Green Bay Packers. Walker signed with the Panthers on a one-year deal, with a max value of $10 million

The Walker signing fills the biggest hole the Panthers had left, which was left tackle. Ikem Ekwonu would normally fill that void, but due to his torn patellar injury suffered in the Wild Card loss to the LA Rams, Ekwonu likely won’t see the field this season.

Robert hunt, Damien Lewis, and now Rasheed Walker! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/udKLcc6iC1 — Jonathan Stewart (@Jonathanstewar1) March 13, 2026

While the signing itself will bode well for the roster and the offense, it also affects one component: the NFL Draft and where the Panthers will look with the 19th overall pick. Signing Rasheed Walker leaves one hole open, and it could lead to an all-time talent.

The Panthers Must Target Kenyon Sadiq In the Draft

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) celebrates against the Southern California Trojans during the second half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Panthers’ other biggest hole on the offense is tight end; Carolina hasn’t had a go-to, safety blanket, uber-talented tight end yet. Enter Kenyon Sadiq, the best tight end in this draft class, who has some of the best physical traits for a tight end prospect in NFL history.

Sadiq’s combine was historic, as he set the record for fastest 40-yard dash time ever for a tight end, running a 4.39. On top of that, Sadiq showed off his absurd leaping ability, recording a 43.5-inch vertical jump, which is second all-time for a tight end.

Kenyon Sadiq 6 REC, 72 YDS, 2 TDs vs USC Today.



Insane athlete.pic.twitter.com/nvvx2HBo50 https://t.co/y1wPa69ivt — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) November 23, 2025

Not only did Sadiq ace the combine drills, but he also had a great final season with the Oregon Ducks. Sadiq caught 51 passes for 560 yards and eight touchdowns on the season; his eight touchdowns were tied for 23rd in the country.

Sadiq can do it all, he’s got wide receiver skills with his route running and reliable hands, but uses those skills with a 6’3, 240-pound frame.

Kenyon Sadiq blocking highlights is what I’m here for. pic.twitter.com/xfNSxAUEXu — Polymarket Football (@PolymarketBlitz) February 20, 2026

Sadiq’s also a willing blocker; it’s still a part of his game that can see some improvement, but what’s most important early on is that he’s not afraid to stick his face in the mud when it comes to laying out blocks when running 12 or 13 personnel

Why It Has To Be Sadiq Now

Oregon offensive lineman Charlie Pickard hoists tight end Kenyon Sadiq into the air to celebrate a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Panthers have weapons everywhere, the young receiver duo of Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker, and still have Chuba Hubbard in the backfield. The missing target on offense is a reliable tight end who can operate both as another receiver and as a blocker.

Sadiq fits that bill and has the chance to be the next real franchise tight end, which Carolina hasn’t had since Greg Olsen.