Analyzing the Panthers' Chuba Hubbard, Jonathon Brooks Battle for Fantasy Football

The Carolina Panthers have one of the more interesting running back situations in the NFL ahead of the 2026 season with Chuba Hubbard and Jonathon Brooks.

Hubbard has been the Panthers' primary back for the better part of the past three seasons, but he also lost his starting job to Rico Dowdle in 2025, which makes Hubbard vulnerable in 2026.

Dowdle is no longer in Carolina after he left in free agency, but Hubbard faces a new threat for work from Brooks, who is returning from his second torn ACL, one of which was suffered in college.

Let's try and sort through this situation in order to give fantasy football owners a better idea of how to approach things with fantasy football drafts rapidly approaching.

Analyzing Chuba Hubbard vs. Jonathon Brooks

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

By all accounts, Brooks has looked good during the offseason and could make some serious noise if he can stay healthy. But, that's a concern considering the former second-round pick's injury history.

At his best, Brooks offers a more explosive weapon out of the backfield as compared to Hubbard, who is more of a grinder. But Brooks is also obviously less proven than Hubbard, so it's hard to know exactly how he's going to fare in the NFL.

As a result, Hubbard should be considered the favorite to lead the Panthers' backfield out of the gate, but we fully believe Brooks is going to be involved from the get-go with a fairly even split of touches.

As far as third-down work is concerned, that's another area where Hubbard is more proven, both as a blocker and receiver, although Hubbard's work in both areas has left a lot to be desired.

If Brooks wants to soak up as much work as possible early on, he has to show he can be a positive in both areas. Unfortunately, it's hard to say if he will be because of his lack of a track record.

Brooks caught 25 passes in his final season at Texas, but before that he only had three catches combined in the previous two years, albeit with very limited opportunities.

Brooks did show promise as a blocker, though, after he posted an impressive 77.0 Pro Football Focus pass-blocking grade for the Longhorns in 2023. He was north of 70 in each of his college campaigns, also.

Our advice for any fantasy owners who invest in the Panthers' backfield is simple: grab both players if you can.

The Panthers will be a run-heavy team in 2026 just like they were in 2025, so both Brooks and Hubbard are going to be involved, but Brooks' upside leaves the door wide open for him to seize control of the backfield and earn more work than his veteran teammate.