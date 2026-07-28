Panthers and Packers Linked in Projected Trade Carolina Can't Afford to Make

One analyst believes the Carolina Panthers and Green Bay Packers could link up for a trade before the start of 2026.

Bleacher Report's Alex Kay named four running backs around the NFL that teams should target via trade and he listed Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard as one of them.

Kay even went as far as to project the Packers as the landing spot for Hubbard because of the uncertainty surrounding Josh Jacobs, who is still the subject of an investigation stemming from a May arrest that didn't result in any charges being filed.

"Hubbard's presence would not only provide the Packers with a quality option to rotate in but also the insurance the squad needs to stay afloat if the starter has to sit out," Kay wrote.

The reason for Kay suggesting Hubbard as a trade candidate in the first place has to do with the presence of Jonathon Brooks, who is finally healthy after missing all but three games over his first two seasons in the NFL due to a pair of torn ACLs, one of which was suffered in college.

"The Carolina Panthers are poised to turn their backfield over to Jonathon Brooks in 2026. With the third-year veteran set to take over the RB1 gig that Rico Dowdle vacated this spring, incumbent backup Chuba Hubbard could be rendered expendable," Kay said.

Panthers can't afford to trade Chuba Hubbard

There are multiple reasons why the Panthers can't afford to trade Hubbard.

While we're as high on Brooks as anyone, saying he is poised to take over RB1 duties is very premature. Sure, that's probably the way the Panthers would like to see it go considering what they have invested in Brooks as a second-round pick, but that's nowhere near guaranteed to happen.

Not only does Brooks have to prove he can stay healthy, he also has to show he's a starting-caliber running back. Considering his lack of experience, that could take time, and there is of course a chance he doesn't ever become one.

Even if Brooks emerges, the Panthers would still be wise to hold on to Hubbard for the entire season, barring a dreadful first half of 2026 that renders the Panthers out of the playoff hunt before the trade deadline.

Carolina is one of the more run-heavy teams in the NFL, so having two good backs is particularly important, and that's especially true with Brooks' injury history.

As things stand now, Carolina simply doesn't have another back on the roster it can rely on to split work with Brooks if Hubbard is dealt. The jury is still out on Trevor Etienne and AJ Dillon hasn't been a factor in a backfield since 2023

We fully expect Hubbard to stick in Carolina for another season, but all bets are off in 2027 if Brooks cements himself as the RB1 this season.