Andy Dalton’s stock takes major hit after abysmal Panthers start
He was a second-round draft choice by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2011. Former Texas Tech signal-caller Andy Dalton (celebrating a birthday today) was a solid performer for a franchise that reached the playoffs in each of his first five seasons.
Postseason success eluded the talented performer, and he missed the club’s wild card matchup with the Steelers in 2015. Regardless, he was a three-time Pro Bowler in his nine seasons with the Bengals, throwing for 31,594 yards and 204 scores (118 interceptions).
After one-year stints with the Cowboys, Bears, and Saints, Dalton has been a member of the Carolina Panthers since 2023. When new head coach Dave Canales sat down quarterback Bryce Young after two games in 2024, Dalton started the next five contests for the team. In those contests, he hit on 66.7 percent of his throws for 989 yards, seven TD passes and six picks.
This past weekend, the 15-year hurler was called upon to start in place of an injured Young (high ankle sprain). The Panthers brought a three-game winning streak into their clash with the Buffalo Bills. Sean McDermott’s club left Charlotte winners by a 40-9 score.
Prior to Week 8, Jeff Howe of The Athletic released his quarterback rankings, and had Dalton understandably at No. 32, In three relief appearance in ’25, he hit on nine-of-13 throws for 118 yards and one TD. Following Sunday’s disaster vs. the Bills, Dalton remains at No. 32 in Howe’s Week 9 rankings.
The 38-year-old performer played the entire game. Dalton hit on just 60 percent of his throws for 175 yards, with one interception. He was sacked seven times and lost a pair of fumbles, finishing with all three of Carolina’s turnovers in the lopsided setback. And Dalton could be called upon again this Sunday at Lambeau Field against the Packers--even though there was encouraging news regarding Young on Wednesday.
