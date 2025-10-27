Carolina Panthers get humiliating opening odds for Week 9 game against Packers
NFL teams and their fans can always get an idea of just how much or little they are respected by looking at the betting odds on a weekly basis.
Based on the Week 9 spread for the game between the Green Bay Packers and Carolina Panthers, it's clear there isn't much respect at all for the latter squad.
According to DraftKings, the Panthers are a whopping 11.5-point underdog to the Packers, which is second-largest spread of the Week 9 slate.
Only the New Orleans Saints (+13.5) are bigger underdogs, and there are multiple teams with a similar or worse record than Carolina that aren't as big of a road dog.
There are two factors involved in this spread, one of which is the fact that the Panthers are going into hostile territory in Lambeau Field.
The other factor is that the Packers are one of the best teams in the NFL this season and the Panthers aren't on their level.
The blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 8 snapped the Panthers' three-game losing streak and was yet another stark reminder that this team still has a long way to go before being anywhere near the level of a top team in the league.
Granted, Bryce Young didn't play, but it's not like he would've provided a significant enough boost to avoid what was a shellacking at the hands of the Bills.
The fact of the matter is, the Panthers simply aren't anywhere near close to the level of teams like Buffalo and Green Bay.
None of Carolina's wins this season are that impressive and when they finally had a chance to show they could hang with the upper tier of teams in the NFL, the Panthers folded like a cheap suit.
Is the Week 9 spread humiliating? You bet it is.
That said, it's also deserved for a Panthers team that has a lot to prove the rest of this season.
