Dave Canales finally changes course on nonsensical RB split for Panthers
It took two weeks, but Dave Canales has seemingly seen the light. The Carolina Panthers coach insisted on literally splitting everything between Rico Dowdle and Chuba Hubbard, even alternating kick returns for them.
Dowdle was dominant in the two weeks Hubbard sat with injury. Then, in the two weeks since, he is still outgaining Hubbard by a wide margin despite the split. It made no sense to keep trying that, but Canales did. However, based on his latest comments, it seems that Canales has figured it out.
Dave Canales seems open to Rico Dowdle RB1
Rico Dowdle should've landed the RB1 role when Chuba Hubbard came back against the New York Jets, but it's fair to not let an injured starter lose his job because of said injury. But after that game, it should've been clear that Dowdle was better.
Dowdle far outplayed Hubbard again on Sunday, and Canales seemed ready to admit it. Per Joe Person, he said Monday that he understands it's tough to reduce a popular player's role, especially a leader in the locker room, but ultimately, it's about "winning games and putting our best foot forward."
Given how poorly Andy Dalton played, it's hard to say what could've happened against the Buffalo Bills, but if Dowdle had started and gotten the bulk of the touches, he could've helped keep the game closer, thereby reducing the strain on a clearly overmatched QB. The Bills were on one, but Dowdle had really good plays on his drives and could've done more with more touches.
Nevertheless, it's a positive sign that Canales seems to finally understand that it should be Dowdle's backfield for now. Whether or not the calf injury is still slowing Hubbard or not, Dowdle has earned it. And if it is the injury, then Hubbard will earn more carries in time as he continues to get healthier.
But until then, 2024 Hubbard is gone, and 2025 Dowdle is a much better back than 2025 Hubbard, so the Panthers need to operate with that in mind. Finally, it seems like that's what the plan is moving forward.
