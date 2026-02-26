Bears Just Made Ideal Panthers Addition Available, Should Carolina Swing a Trade?

The NFC South champion Carolina Panthers may be in the market for an inside linebacker. The Chicago Bears may be on the verge of parting with one.

Earlier this week at the NFL Scouting Combine, Bears’ general manager Ryan Poles was asked about the future of Tremaine Edmunds. “There’s a couple guys we’ve got to make decisions on,” explained Poles (via ESPN’s Courtney Cronin).

LB Tremaine Edmunds Could Hit the Open Market Soon

Oct 26, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (5) scrambles from Chicago Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) in the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

On Wednesday, ESPN reported that the eight-year pro was given permission by the team to seek a trade. “If Edmunds does not find a trade partner,” said Cronin, “he is in line to become a cap casualty. Releasing Edmunds would create $15 million in salary cap space for Chicago,” wrote Cronin.

“If that’s trade, release, there’s a lot of different options that…” added Poles, “or few options that we can go down to create some space. But like I said before, this is a unique situation where we’ve gotten our roster in a position where we have a lot of talented players, a lot of guys getting paid well, and that puts some constraints on the cap.”

“So, we got to make some tough decisions,” reiterated Poles. “And, you know, like I said, when we win games, you create these relationships. There’s leadership guys or guys that were captains that mean a lot to our organization. But when you’re kind of put in a corner...”

Panthers Have Some Questions to Answer at Linebacker

Jan 3, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Christian Rozeboom (56) celebrates intercepting the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Last offseason, Morgan signed linebacker Christian Rozeboom away from the Rams via a one-year contract. He led Sean McVay’s team in tackles in 2024, and wound up doing the same for Canales’s club. However, the caliber of play left a lot to be desired, as evidence by his low ranking by Pro Football Focus in '25.

While Rozeboom is tied for 72nd on PFF’s linebacker list, Edmunds is at a respectable 35th. More significantly, the current Bears’ defender is ranked No. 16 when it comes to stopping the run among graded linebackers.

Be it via trade or free agency (the latter would be ideal), the former two-time Pro Bowler with the Bills could solve a lot of issues for the league’s 20th-ranked run defense.