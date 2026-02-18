Potential Christian Rozeboom Replacement Set to Land in Panthers’ Lap?

Will they, or won’t they? The Carolina Panthers were a playoff team in 2025, winning the NFC South with an 8-9 record. The team got off to a slow start but won eight of their final 15 games after a 0-2 start. Quarterback Bryce Young had some ups and downs, but displayed a knack for comebacks. First-round pick Tetairoa McMillan led the team in catches, receiving yards and TD grabs, and was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

On the other side of the ball, coordinator Ejiro Evero’s unit shows improvement following a forgettable 2024. Still, the team is still looking for a reliable pass rush. A defense that had made some strides against the run for most of the year wound up struggling in this aspect down the stretch.

Panthers Have a Decision to Make on Their Top Tackler in 2025

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Christian Rozeboom (56) sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the first half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Last offseason, Panthers’ general manager Dan Morgan inked free-agent linebacker Christian Rozeboom to a one-year. $2.5 million deal. The top tackler for the Los Angeles Rams in 2024 (133) did the same for Dave Canales’s Panthers in ’25. The five-year pro finished with 122 stops, two sacks, one interception, three passes defensed, a forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

However, the overall numbers proved to be a bit deceptive when you take a look at Pro Football Focus’ grades for the position. Rozeboom was the site’s No, 72 linebacker in 2025. While his mark vs. the run (53.6) far outweighed his pass coverage grade (43.6), there is certainly room for improvement at the position for the NFC South champions. On another note, losing promising linebacker Trevin Wallace late in the year didn’t help Carolina’s defensive cause.

Aug 2, 2025; Charlottle, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Christian Rozeboom (56) and linebacker Trevin Wallace (32) during Fanfest at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

So they will they or won’t they question is whether the Panthers will bring back Rozeboom? On the other hand, is it possible that the NFC North champion Chicago Bears could offer a solution? Late last month, Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report took a look at all 32 teams in terms of each club’s “most likely” salary-cap casualties. On the list for the Bears was linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, and Ballentine provided some very interesting analysis.

Could Panthers Wind Up with Defender Chicago Can’t Bear to Lose?

“Edmunds barely makes the cut because of the role that he plays in the Bears defense. His athleticism in the middle gives the Bears a true threat to match up with tight ends and create some turnovers (4 interceptions in 2025). However, cutting Edmunds is the biggest cost-cutting move the Bears could make outside of restructures.”

“He’s set to cost $17.4 million and nearly all of that would be gone if the Bears cut him,” added Ballentine, “He’s only 27, but he did miss four games this season with a groin injury. It feels more likely that he would be headed to a contract extension that could push money into the future, but linebacker is not a premium position so a cut could be considered.”

Chicago Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) breaks up a pass a late fourth quarter pass in the end zone to Green Bay Packers tight end Luke Musgrave (88) during their wild-card playoff football game Saturday, January 10, 2026, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. The Bears defeated the Packers 31-27. Wm. Glasheen /USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. | Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While the eight-year veteran was Pro Football Focus’ 35th-ranked linebacker following the 2025 season, it is worth acknowledging that Edmunds owns an 81.1 grade when it comes to run defense. That ranked 16th in the league via PFF, and certainly an improvement from Rozenboom. Edmunds led Chicago in tackles (112) in despite playing in only 13 regular-season contests, and has totaled 100-plus stops in each of his NFL seasons. Could the former Buffalo Bills’ two-time Pro Bowler fall into the Panthers’ lap?

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -

Carolina Panthers urged to swap Xavier Legette for star wide receiver

Panthers should go after newly released star edge rusher

Carolina Panthers must lock down services of star wide receiver

Where Panthers should spend vs. where they should draft