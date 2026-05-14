Bears-Panthers Week 1 is a Potential Nightmare Matchup for Bryce Young

Per a league source, the Carolina Panthers will travel to face the Chicago Bears in Week 1. The season opener is against the team that this version of Carolina will forever be intrinsically linked to. It's good cinema for Week 1, though it's not expected to be a primetime game.

Sources: The #Panthers will host the #Bears in Week 1, as a pair of former #1 overall picks in Caleb Williams and Bryce Young face-off.



Both Carolina and Chicago won their divisions last year. 🏈 https://t.co/Tq23zYKC90 pic.twitter.com/tmGs6vUeRg — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 13, 2026

It's two Heisman winners and number one overall picks from the last few seasons facing off. In terms of QB matchups, it's a pretty interesting one, and there's obviously history there between the two franchises.

That makes it a really unfortunate opening matchup for Bryce Young in particular.

Bryce Young set for unenviable season opener for Panthers

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers | Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

The Carolina Panthers sent an inadvisable haul of draft picks to the Chicago Bears in 2023 to move up from the ninth pick to the first. The Panthers ended up using that pick on Bryce Young. The Bears got D.J. Moore (flipped in 2026 for a second-rounder) and used all the picks on:

Caleb Williams

Darnell Wright

Tyrique Stevenson

Tory Taylor

Luther Burden

Sam Roush

Malik Muhammad

That's a huge chunk of the Bears' roster, especially on offense. Williams and Burden appear poised to be a really good duo for Ben Johnson's club, and the Panthers handed both of them to Chicago.

The Bears' roster remains in better shape than the Panthers', even after Carolina went feral in free agency this offseason. They fixed a lot of their biggest issues, but most would still take Chicago's team over Carolina's.

That puts Young in a difficult spot. He's going to have to take on a pretty solid defense that was among the best in the league at turning opposing offenses over in 2025, and he will have to do so with a still lackluster supporting cast.

Tetairoa McMillan is a star. Jalen Coker is really good. That's about all Young has aside from a very solid offensive line. He's going to have to match up with the player taken with a first-round pick he earned for the Panthers by being so awful (although the coaching and roster setup did him no favors in 2023).

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) reacts in the fourth quarter | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

It's always going to be unfair to compare Young to Williams. Young landed on a depleted roster because of the trade and had immense expectations placed on him because of the cost to acquire him. None of that is his fault.

Williams, meanwhile, landed in a much better situation without his team needing to trade the farm for him. Williams is a better QB, but if the roles were reversed or if the Panthers had just never made the trade, things would be very different for both quarterbacks.

Young essentially lives in Williams' shadow, and he'll have to play in it for the first time in 2026. Season openers have never been kind to Young, as he has 461 yards passing, three total touchdowns, and six interceptions in opening contests.

Now, he'll have to take on his connection to Williams, a good defense, and historical struggles in opening games all in one fell swoop. No pressure.