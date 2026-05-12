Carolina Panthers Schedule Release Leaks: Confirmed Opponents and Dates

In a few days, we will all know exactly what the 2026 schedule looks like for the Carolina Panthers. We have known the unfortunate slate of opponents for a long time, but we have no idea when those games will be held or when the bye week is.

Ahead of the May 14 launch of the actual schedule, though, information tends to trickle out. The NFL is not immune to leaks, and schedule leaks have become part of the process. So as we continue learning about what is (or may be) on the schedule, we will keep this tracker updated with the leaks related to the Panthers.

For example, the Sunday Night Football opener is Cowboys-Giants. That leaked, as did the Cowboys-Eagles Thanksgiving Day game in Week 12. Those don't matter to the Panthers, but these do.

Leaked Panthers schedule

Carolina Panthers center Cade Mays (64) runs on the field before the game | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The first leak we've come across is from a graphic that seems to reveal what the season opener will be, and it's an unenviable start to the season. The Panthers will allegedly host the Detroit Lions to open the season.

Not sure if this is reliable but…



Lions @ Panthers to kickoff the season 👀 pic.twitter.com/dcHtVMvLow — For Panthers Fans Only (Podcast) (@FPFO_Podcast) May 11, 2026

That's a difficult opening matchup, although there are plenty of difficult games to choose from. It'll be a Cade Mays revenge game, and the Lions, who finished one game better than the Panthers in 2025, will be out to make the playoffs again.

They are extremely talented, and they're well-coached. If nothing else, this will be a good litmus test for how the Panthers look with all the changes to the coaching staff and the roster.

It will also be a good test for the Panthers to determine whether or not they used the preseason well enough. Last year, they did not, and for the first game and a half, they were sleepwalking. The Jacksonville Jaguars ended up being a very good team and made Carolina pay for that.

If Dave Canales' team sleepwalks against the Lions, they will absolutely make the Panthers pay for it, so the preseason is that much more important.

Carolina Panthers team owner David Tepper and General Manager Dan Morgan during the first quarter | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

For now, that's the lone leak regarding the Panthers. Since they aren't likely to have too many primetime games and aren't that notable to the wider NFL audience, we don't expect to get too much more information before Thursday's release.

Also, it should be stressed that this is a leak. The Panthers may open the season with the Lions at home, but it is not set in stone until that schedule actually releases.