Panthers Not Expected to Contend for Playoffs? Here's Why That's Foolish

The Carolina Panthers made the playoffs last year after winning a three-way tiebreaker for the NFC South title. This year, weirdly, they're not expected to compete for the playoffs. Most cite the fact that they overperformed last year and now face a first-place schedule.

The schedule this year has six playoff teams on it. The schedule in 2025 had seven, including both Super Bowl representatives. The Panthers are also much better after free agency and the draft. Their roster is in pretty solid shape.

Yet, Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport didn't include them at all when talking about "every NFL contender" for the playoffs next year. They didn't even warrant a mention about whether or not we should buy or sell their candidacy.

Every other team in the NFC South was named except the Panthers, with the Falcons being deemed the only actual contender. That's ridiculous, and here's why.

The Panthers are not the worst team in the NFC South

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks to pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Panthers did not have the best roster in the NFC South last year but were able to piece together enough wins to get into the playoffs. That should be an indicator of a better 2026, given that they've improved across the board.

They have a better pass rush now, which was their biggest weakness. They have a much better linebacker now, which was their second-biggest weakness. The protection up front should be a little bit better on offense.

Sure, losing Rico Dowdle and Cade Mays might hurt, but the Panthers added so much elsewhere that they're still in the black. The rest of the division should be concerned about an improved Panthers roster since the depleted roster beat them out for the division title.

The Panthers might have the best QB in the division this year. Bryce Young is on the upswing, and Baker Mayfield is clearly trending down. Tyler Shough needs to show more than a half-season splash, and Michael Penix Jr. has yet to show anything.

But setting all that aside, it is patently ridiculous that the Saints, Buccaneers, and Falcons are all considered at least pretenders in the playoff race. The Panthers, the only team that did make the playoffs last year, not even being talked about is foolish.

Carolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble (82) runs with the ball in overtime | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The division was extremely tight last year, so even if you want to argue that the Panthers are the worst of the four (which is also absurd after a great offseason), the gap just can't be that large that Carolina will be the only team not in the hunt.

Maybe the Panthers do stumble and fall to fourth in the NFC South, but there's no reason to expect that to happen so early in the season that they're just a nonfactor in the playoff race. This division may well go down to the wire again, but expecting the reigning champs to be the only ones not in it is just silly.