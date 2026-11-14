Biggest Problem Could Cost Them a Chance to Win the NFC South

The Carolina Panthers are still in the hunt to win the NFC South, but the first half of the season under third-year head coach Dave Canales has been anything but consistent.

The first half of the season for the Carolina Panthers has been a mix of good and bad. They have played some of the best teams in the league and shown they can match up with them. But there have also been some bad losses to teams lower in the standings. Right now, the Panthers are 3-5 on the season and on a three-game losing streak.

The biggest problem that the Carolina Panthers have had this season is their lack of discipline. The Panthers have committed too many penalties, and that is something head coach Dave Canales needs to work on with the team.

The Panthers Keep Making the Same Mistakes

Sept. 19, 2010; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers Jimmy Clausen (2) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won 20-7. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Carolina has been penalized 70 times for 635 yards this season, an average of 8.8 penalties for 79.4 yards per game. Last year, the Panthers averaged 5.6 penalties for 44.8 yards per game. That is a significant increase and a problem that has continued throughout the season.

The errors have hurt Carolina in several games this season, including the season opener against Chicago, when the Panthers were penalized 11 times for 84 yards; the game against the Eagles, when Carolina was penalized 13 times for 149 yards; and the game against the Broncos, when the Panthers were penalized 13 times for 119 yards.

In several games this season, the Panthers have extended opposing drives because of the penalties they have committed. This was especially noticeable against the Broncos, when defensive pass interference penalties repeatedly helped Denver keep drives alive.

After the Denver game, Canales said, “When you play a good opponent, you have to minimize the mistakes, and 100 yards of penalties in the first half was a big one. We're asking our corners to challenge outside, but we got to be clean with our hands.”

These errors must stop. The penalties are giving opponents better field position and allowing them to gain more yards than they would have otherwise.

Canales Has to Find a Way to Change It

Feb 1, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales speaks to the media during the introductory press conference for new general manager Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales has some serious changes to make on the field, similar to the changes he has made with the coaching staff this season. He let go of defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and promoted defensive line coach Todd Wash to the interim defensive coordinator role.

The Carolina Panthers can still win the NFC South in the second half of the season, but they are going to have to play much better than they have in the first half. The Panthers have very little room for error if they want to make the playoffs at 3-5.

Canales has already made a major change to the coaching staff. Now, he needs to find a way to get his players to clean up the mistakes that keep putting the Panthers in difficult situations. If the penalties continue, Carolina could find its playoff hopes slipping away.