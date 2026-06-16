Brendan Sorsby Over Bryce Young? Panthers Shouldn't Take Swing on Embattled QB

The Carolina Panthers have long been looking for a franchise QB. Towards the back end of the 2024 season, when Bryce Young returned from the bench, it looked like they may have found one.

In 2025, he set career highs and helped guide the Panthers to the playoffs, albeit as an 8-9 division winner with a negative point differential. He's not extension-worthy yet, but he remains the likely franchise QB.

So, it's a little bit silly that one NFL insider believes the Panthers would be a good landing spot in the Supplemental Draft for embattled controversial QB Brendan Sorsby.

The Panthers don't need Brendan Sorsby

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws in front of head coach Dave Canales | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Putting aside the questions about Bryce Young as a long-term answer, Brendan Sorsby certainly isn't the answer. If nothing else, he gambled on his own team. That used to be a death knell, and quite frankly, it should still be.

The only reason Sorsby is entering the Supplemental Draft is because teams and leagues were prepared to sue Texas Tech and not play them because they employed Sorsby after a judge impossibly granted him eligibility this season.

That alone is a major red flag, and it's a reason a lot of teams will be hesitant to even consider him. His talent suggests a potential first-round pick, but it isn't just about talent. And in this case, the betting should be the end of the conversation.

CBS Sports analyst Josh Edwards, however, posited that the Panthers were among eight teams who may want to consider taking Sorsby in the Supplemental Draft that's coming up soon.

"Carolina picked up the fifth-year option of former No. 1 overall selection Bryce Young for the 2027 season, but they could absorb that dead salary cap hit with relative ease," Edwards wrote. "If the Panthers come to the conclusion that Young's contributions are not worth his contract demands, then they could part ways."

The other teams mentioned were the Arizona Cardinals, Detroit Lions, Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, for what it's worth.

Texas Tech's Brendan Sorsby looks on during the spring football game | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Young has improved every year, and the team is growing with him. If the Panthers did move on from Young and replaced him with Sorsby, they'd just be starting all of that over, except this time, they'd have more expensive contracts on the books.

They've tried to build an offense around Young that works for him, which is why they have four receivers that are over 6'3". Is that the kind of offense that would work for Sorsby? What about the scheme the Panthers run?

There are too many questions, too many red flags, and too much faith in Young to even consider making this controversial move.