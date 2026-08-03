Panthers Linked to Rival QB in Stunning Move to Potentially Replace Bryce Young

It is theoretically possible that this is Bryce Young's last year starting for the Carolina Panthers. It is highly unlikely that he plays so poorly that he warrants a benching or a release/trade before his 2027 option year, but it is possible.

Young's been on a steady upward trajectory, though not on a linear path. He is much better than he was as a rookie; that much is true. But if he regresses when faced with a ridiculous slate of defenses and without Taylor Moton and Chris Brazzell, there's no telling what the Panthers might consider.

Might they consider a reunion with Baker Mayfield? All eyes are on his contract situation with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and one insider believes the Panthers should be among those watching the situation unfold.

Baker Mayfield to Panthers? One insider suggests Carolina should consider

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) runs against Carolina Panthers cornerback Mike Jackson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Carolina Panthers might be in the market for a quarterback this offseason. We are fairly confident that even if Bryce Young doesn't earn a contract extension, he'll get one more shot on the option year, but the idea that he's locked in for 2027 isn't a guarantee.

That said, the options they might consider are not all that inspiring except one Pro Bowl quarterback who has suddenly become somewhat available: Baker Mayfield, the former Panthers QB.

Mayfield wants a big contract, and the Buccaneers don't want to give it to him, so he's intent on playing it out and hitting free agency. The Panthers could, in theory, be looking to replace Young when Mayfield comes available.

According to Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox, the Panthers are one of five QB-needy teams who should be monitoring the Mayfield situation closely. But there are "a couple of caveats" that apply to the Panthers alone in that group.

Obviously, the Panthers have a quarterback, and Young has made steady improvements throughout his NFL career. He's not at the level of a number one overall pick, but he has gotten closer and closer to it.

The fifth-year option also complicates the idea of signing Mayfield to a presumably lucrative contract in 2027. That'd be a lot of money invested at quarterback.

Knox wrote, "If Young regresses, however, Carolina could heavily consider other options. Reuniting Mayfield and head coach Dave Canales—who was Mayfield's offensive coordinator in 2023—could make a ton of sense."

Mayfield had one of his best years under Dave Canales, and the QB whisperer helped turn him into a Pro Bowl QB instead of just a retread reclamation project after the Browns, Panthers, and Rams ditched him.

None of the leadership from Mayfield's controversial tenure with the Panthers is still around, save for owner David Tepper. And the Panthers did, as Knox pointed out, let Mayfield go when he requested a release, allowing him to land with the Rams and potentially change his career outlook.

"The Panthers are defending division champs, and if Young can build on what he accomplished last season, Carolina won't be in the quarterback market. However, the franchise should at least keep an eye on Mayfield just in case its current quarterback plan goes south," Knox concluded.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals | USA TODAY Sports

Ultimately, it is highly unlikely that the Panthers will be looking at Mayfield. There are only a few ways this can go, and most of them do not lead to a reunion.

If Mayfield plays well and earns a $50 million contract, the Panthers are unlikely to be in that tax bracket, so to speak. But if he isn't that great and hits free agency under cheaper expectations, he likely won't be good enough to justify moving on from Young at that point.

It's an interesting idea, and it's not totally without merit. However, a Panthers-Mayfield reunion is highly unlikely.