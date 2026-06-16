The Panthers Need More From Bryce Young, And He Needs More From Carolina

In a little over a month, NFL teams will be headed to training camp. Teams have gone through the process of adding to their rosters via free agency, trades, the NFL draft and more. There are a handful of clubs that will wrap up mandatory minicamp this week.

Panthers won the NFC South last season for the first time since 2015

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Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report played out the best-case and worst-case scenario for each franchise’s offense in 2026. The Carolina Panthers were NFC South champions this past season, albeit with an 8-9 record, but this is a team that has been making strides in recent years.

First, the bad news. Dave Canales’s club could be in a little trouble if the club’s ground game, now minus Rico Dowdle, fails to deliver. As for the best case, Knox feels that another step forward for quarterback Bryce Young could add up to bigger and better things for the team.

The first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft has shown steady improvement since his rough debut season, and his subsequent benching after two games in 2024. He threw for 3,011 yards and 23 touchdowns this past season, completing 63.6 percent of his passes, in 16 regular-season games.

Bryce Young has made strides since his rookie season, however…

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“While Young is beginning to look and play like a legitimate franchise quarterback, he isn’t there just yet,” said Knox. “He posted an 87.8 (passer rating) last season while leading a passing attack that ranked just 27th in net yards per attempt. Ideally, both Young and the passing offense will be more potent in 2026.”

Young’s continued development will be the biggest piece of the equation,” added Knox, “but he’ll need pass-catchers like Tetairoa McMillan, Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker, Ja’Tavion Sanders, John Metchie III, and Chris Brazzell II to show growth, too…”

Panthers’ pass-catching corps must step up this season as well

Jun 9, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Wide receivers Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker, David Moore and Ja'seem Reed watch wide receiver John Metchie III (13) make a catch during the first day of mini camp at Bank of America Stadium practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

McMillan was the 2025 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year after totaling team highs in catches (7), receiving yards (1,024), and touchdown receptions (7). Coker was hot down the stretch, catching three TD passes in the team’s final five games, then burned the Rams for nine catches, 134 yards and a score in the wild card playoffs.

While Sanders and the other tight ends haven’t seen many targets, Legette is trying to get back on track after a shaky second season. Metchie and Brazzell are newcomers, the latter a third-round pick from the University of Tennessee.

Last but not least, there’s also a new play caller in offensive coordinator Brad Idzik. All told, it will be interesting to see if the passing attack makes a big-time jump this upcoming season.