Why the Carolina Panthers Don't Actually Need to Sign David Njoku

Now that the 2026 NFL draft is two weeks into the rear view mirror, the 32 teams are taking stock of their young players. Like many other clubs in the league, the Carolina Panthers will have their rookie minicamp starting this Friday.

Meanwhile, while free agency has slowed to a crawl around the league, there has been some notable movement. Over the last few days, the reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks have added pass-rusher Donte Fowler Jr. The New York Giants signed veteran interior presence D.J. Reader to bolster their defensive front, and there are quarterback additions in Green Bay (Tyrod Taylor) and Baltimore (Skylar Thompson).

There’s still a lot of veteran NFL talent on the open market

Meanwhile, there is still a lot of experience remaining on the free-agent market. From wide receivers Stefon Diggs, Jauan Jennings, and Deebo Samuel, to offensive linemen Taylor Decker and Joel Bitonio, to defenders such as pass rusher Joey Bosa and ageless linebacker Bobby Wagner.

All of these proven performers are mentioned by CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan. The NFL writer pairs these players with teams that would be a good fit both. And such is the case when it comes to nine-year tight end David Njoku and Dave Canales’s defending NFC South champions.

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“At the moment, Tommy Tremble and Ja’Tavion Sanders make up the top of the Panthers tight end depth chart. Carolina could use a pass-catching tight end for Bryce Young, and Njoku makes a lot of sense as the answer to that need. Knee injuries limited Njoku's final season with the Browns in 2025, but, so long as he's healthy, he is still talented enough to help keep Carolina moving on its upward trajectory.”

Do the Carolina Panthers really need TE David Njoku?

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The move would certainly make sense if you consider that Panthers’ tight ends have combined for just eight TD receptions in 35 total games (including playoffs) under Canales dating back to 2024, and Njoku has caught nine touchdown passes the past two seasons.

On the other hand, the 2023 Pro Bowler has missed a total of 11 games and has averaged just 8.2 yards per catch these last two seasons. Interesting enough, Panthers’ tight ends have averaged a mere 8.9 yards per grab in their last 34 regular-season contests.

A look at the Carolina Panthers’ tight end room

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Tremble and Sanders are two of the six tight ends currently on Carolina’s roster. The latter was a fourth-round pick in 2024, while Mitchell Evans was a fifth-round selection in ’25. Morgan brought back Feleipe Franks, who spent 2025 with the Atlanta Falcons but played in 16 games with the Panthers the previous year.

Last month, Morgan added sizeable and speedy wideout Chris Brazzell II in the third round of the draft. He joins a receiving corps featuring skyscrapers Tetairoa McMillan, Jalen Coker, Xavier Legette, and Brycen Tremayne. This offseason, Carolina did not draft a tight end nor is he one of the 11 undrafted free agents signed by the clubs.

Perhaps they are more than content with their players at the position, and feel that Njoku doesn’t have what they need at the moment. But stay tuned.