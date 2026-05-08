Why Everything Falls on Bryce Young for the Panthers in 2026

Since 2022, the NFC South has had only one team win at least 10 games. That would be the 10-7 Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2024. Meanwhile, that same club won the division with an 8-9 record back in ’22. That was also this past season, when Dave Canales’s Carolina Panthers shook off a 1-3 start and claimed the top spot by the end of 2025.

Gilberto Manzano of Sports Illustrated recently released his report for the NFC South, and has the New Orleans Saints with the highest grade (B-plus) among the four teams. Next in line are the Panthers, with a “B.” He offered this analysis regarding a franchise that owned the league’s worst record (2-15) back in 2023.

Carolina Panthers have made strides under Dave Canales

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“The Panthers’ roster has come a long way in the two years since Dave Canales was hired as coach. There’s depth at various positions, fewer holes in all three phases of the team, and the defense could be on the rise with the splash signings of (Jaelan) Phillips and (Devin) Lloyd.”

General manager Dan Morgan signed both defenders to lofty contract, most notably Phillips at four years and $120 million. Still, Manzano appeared to be skeptical about what lies ahead for the team and focused on Canales’s starting quarterback.

Panthers’ QB Bryce Young must eliminate the early mistakes

Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“Even with those moves,” added Manzano, “it’s still difficult to gauge how far this team can go due to the uneven performances of Bryce Young, the 2023 No. 1 pick who heads into a make-or-break fourth season. This franchise deserves credit, though, for ensuring Young has a stout offensive line, giving him the best odds of finding his stride in 2026.”

That certainly appears fair. Despite the fact that he put up career numbers this past season, starting a personal-best 16 regular-season games as well as the playoff clash with the Los Angeles Rams, inconsistency has certainly plagued the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft in his brief career.

Josh Sweat unblocked gotta be terrifying for Bryce Youngpic.twitter.com/lcFhewvdwy — Jake García (@Jake_M_Garcia) September 14, 2025

Things did not start out well for Young, who turned over the ball five times in his first five quarters of action this season. He finished 2025 throwing for 3,011 yards and 23 scores, but those aforementioned miscues were part of 15 total turnovers (11 interceptions, 4 lost fumbles) for Young. He threw for 264 yards and one TD, plus ran for a touchdown in the 34-31 wild card loss to the Rams, but also served up a first-quarter interception.

Panthers’ GM Dan Morgan addressed the offensive front often this offseason

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Earlier, Manzano did mention the offensive line. Morgan added bargain free agents such as tackle Rasheed Walker and center Luke Fortner to one-year deals, then drafted tackle Monroe Freeling (Georgia) in the first round and tackle Sam Hecht (Kansas State) in the fifth round.

It certainly not unusual for the quarterback to be the center of attention on a team. The Panthers picked up the fifth-year option on Young, and Morgan appears ready to give him a long-term extension “at the right time.” When and how much could be determined on how he performs this upcoming season.